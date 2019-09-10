



Baltimore County Police arrested a suspect after a suspicious van with 660 gallons of fuel was found near White Marsh Monday evening.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested; police have not identified him yet.

Police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to Royal Farms store on Pulaski Highway after a report that a car was filling up large tanks with fuel.

The officer arrived on scene and was able to find an arrestable driving offense for the person who was filling up the gas in order to investigate.

He arrested the suspect, and police learned the suspect as using stolen gift cards with the intention to sell the gas.

Police are saying it is possible that Monday’s incident with a van stealing diesel fuel could be related to Baltimore County’s incident because the two cases are similar in nature, but an investigation isn’t over yet.

The incident at the Royal Farms came just hours after downtown Baltimore came to a standstill as police investigated the van loaded down with diesel fuel tanks.

That driver hasn’t been found, but the Royal Farms van driver was arrested for a traffic violation. He is now in police custody.

Baltimore County Police also confirmed the van had 660 gallons of diesel fuel. Multiply that by the $2.79 per gallon price and that totals $1,841.40.

A truck driver WJZ spoke to said that most of the pumps shut down after a certain dollar amount is reached, so the alleged thief must have made multiple transactions.

“Every time you use the pumps they use at $300 only you can’t use no more,” said truck driver Alredo Fuentes.

Police found eight used Royal Farms gift cards and 60 unused Royal Farms gift cards and a credit card. Many of the cards had been altered.

“They can go and resell it and for a cheaper price than at the gas station either way because the cards are stolen they didn’t pay for the fuel so everything they get for reselling is profit for them,” Fuentes said.

WJZ has reached out to Royal Farms for an official statement but has not heard back yet.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.