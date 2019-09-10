Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was injured after being shot in the buttocks in north Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to the 5400 block of York Road just after 3:30 pm. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not provide information about his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.