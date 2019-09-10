Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person injured.
At around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Highland Drive for a report of gunshots.
Simultaneously, Baltimore Washington Medical Center personnel called about a report that a man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.
Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed that the man was related to the shots fired call.
The victim had a graze wound to the back of his head, but police said it was not life-threatening.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Eastern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
