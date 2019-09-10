



A Cecil County high school teacher’s take on classroom decorating is getting loads of attention — after she shared videos and photos of the room last week.

Staci Lamb, a 9th grade English teacher at Elkton High School, decorated her classroom as Hogwarts, the magical school in the Harry Potter book-turned-movie series.

Lamb’s decorations take you to the magical world of Harry Potter starting from her classroom door.

In a tour she gives on social media, the Harry Potter theme song plays as you open the door of her classroom.

The walls outside her classroom are covered in a faux brick wallpaper and inside her classroom it becomes brick. Portraits hang from the wall and there’s even a sorting hat.

The curtains and desks even resemble the ones seen in the movie.

Welcome to Hogwarts ⚡ (aka my classroom lol) pic.twitter.com/txZPBU7KCQ — Staci Lamb (@EngagingStaci) August 31, 2019

There’s even a way to earn house points and a Harry Potter-themed newsletter named after The Daily Prophet.

Lamb was named the Cecil County Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 2018. She was a finalist for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year as well.

She told Buzzfeed she paid to decorate the room herself and started about a month before school began.

The design made some people want to go back to school and have Lamb as a teacher:

How do I join your class? pic.twitter.com/K1SgEhu5Ax — Katelyn Callahan (@k_callahan4) September 1, 2019

I wish you were my teacher, all I've been reading in school are classics that aren't bad but sometimes I want to read something relatable and modern 😊 — 𝓂𝒶𝓇𝓉𝒾𝓃𝒶 ✨ (@Strangeshereads) September 2, 2019

I want to go back to school, to be your student. Absolutely amazing!!’👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 (Coming from a former teacher who transformed her class into a jungle) 🦓🦍🦒🐘🦏 — ℝ𝕒𝕢𝕦𝕖𝕝 𝕊𝕠𝕤𝕒-𝔾𝕠𝕟𝕫𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕫 (@rsosa_gonzalez) September 1, 2019

Hats off to Ms. Lamb for making learning fun.