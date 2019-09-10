Filed Under:Baltimore News, Cecil County Public Schools, Elkton High School, Harry Potter-themed classroom, Hogwarts-themed classroom, Local TV, Maryland Teachers, Staci Lamb, Talkers, Teachers, Teaching


ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County high school teacher’s take on classroom decorating is getting loads of attention — after she shared videos and photos of the room last week.

Staci Lamb, a 9th grade English teacher at Elkton High School, decorated her classroom as Hogwarts, the magical school in the Harry Potter book-turned-movie series.

Lamb’s decorations take you to the magical world of Harry Potter starting from her classroom door.

In a tour she gives on social media, the Harry Potter theme song plays as you open the door of her classroom.

The walls outside her classroom are covered in a faux brick wallpaper and inside her classroom it becomes brick. Portraits hang from the wall and there’s even a sorting hat.

The curtains and desks even resemble the ones seen in the movie.

There’s even a way to earn house points and a Harry Potter-themed newsletter named after The Daily Prophet.

Lamb was named the Cecil County Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 2018. She was a finalist for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year as well.

She told Buzzfeed she paid to decorate the room herself and started about a month before school began.

