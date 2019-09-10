PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The application process for a Maryland Wear and Carry Permit to firearms will move from a hand-written paper application to an online application.
Starting on October 1, those who apply for the permit will complete and submit the application online.
Paper Wear and Carry Permit applications postmarked or hand-delivered on or before September 30 will be accepted and processed, Maryland State Police said in a release Tuesday.
However, any paper applications submitted on or after October 1 will not be accepted and will be returned to the applicant with instructions to submit the permit application through the online licensing portal.
The application itself, in its questions and documentation requirements, will remain the same.
All of the required documentation, including a passport-sized photograph and Livescan fingerprint receipt can be uploaded by the applicant before submitting the application.
Maryland State Police said the goal of the automated application process is to increase the “ease and efficiency” of applying for a Wear and Carry Permit in Maryland.
