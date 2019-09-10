



Capturing Baltimore’s historic buildings, sculptures and parks in paint is no small feat, but a number of artists took on the challenge in Mount Vernon Tuesday morning.

As area residents walked by Mount Vernon Place, they saw a city block transformed into a painter’s studio, with everything one would expect to find inside out on the sidewalk.

“I’ve been out in snow and blizzards and hot, beastly days and it’s just a great, great, great experience,” artist Tom Ritchie said.

Among the artists joining him was Kathleen Kotarba and others from the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association, giving the public a look at the creative process behind open-air painting.

“They will look and they will say, ‘I’ve never noticed that before.’ There’s a special magic to be able to do that, and it’s so delightful to see all the people who come by,” Kotarba said.

The centuries-old art form is flourishing in the heart of Baltimore, where the historic buildings, sculptures and parks inspire.

“Having the time to spend to take a deeper look, there’s no end to the inspiration of that,” Kotarba said.

The paintings will go on exhibit and on sale later this month during an art show at the Garrett-Jacobs Mansion in Mount Vernon.

