FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a repeat offender on September 9 after a nearly three-week-long investigation.
Detectives began the investigation on August 20 on Robert Thomas King Jr., 25, of Jefferson, Md.
They learned he was responsible for at least one residential burglary, a vehicle theft, and several thefts from motor vehicle cases that happened throughout August.
King attempted to avoid law enforcement detection as police conducted multiple search warrants, interviews, charging documents and hours of surveillance over the next several weeks.
Investigators then learned on Monday that King was staying at an apartment in Knoxville.
They surveyed the home until King emerged, and after a brief pursuit on foot, King was arrested.
He was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he was served with eight outstanding warrants for violation of probation, burglary and failure to appear.
