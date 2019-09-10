Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Three boys, ages 11, 14 and 17, were arrested in an armed robbery involving another boy in Columbia Sunday afternoon.
Police said the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Columbia Crossing Circle.
The victim reportedly told police he was leaving the Dick’s Sporting Goods store when the trip approached him before sealing his bicycle, backpack and cell phone. One of the three was carrying what later turned out to be a BB gun, police said.
Police found the trio nearby and arrested them after a short foot chase. All three are charged with armed robbery.
The victim was not injured, police said.
