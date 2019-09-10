BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Water was restored to a downtown Baltimore building overnight after a water main broke Monday shutting access to roads and a building in the area.
Crews worked overnight to repair the broken water main under Hanover Street, restoring water service to the 100 S. Charles Street building.
Officials believe the issue was with a valve and not the actual pipe, which made it easier to repair.
The water main broke Monday during afternoon rush hour and just minutes after police and fire officials gave the all-clear with an incident involving a suspicious vehicle downtown. It filled a normally busy downtown road with water, shutting down vehicular traffic — adding to the delays downtown — and preventing employees in that building from accessing their cars to get home.
The water main break also caused a visible discoloration in the Inner Harbor.
It’s not the first time this summer a large water main break happened downtown.
Back in July, a water main broke near the stadiums, shutting down blocks for several weeks for the repairs.
