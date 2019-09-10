Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm day with lots of sun and once again we hit the mid to upper 80’s!
Our normals are now 80 and 59 by the way!
Wednesday, warm and more humid air will be moving our way thanks to a southwest breeze that will put most of the mid-Atlantic in a very warm and more uncomfortable airmass for two days.
Showers or a pop-up thunderstorm will be possible Wednesday, and a better chance as a cold front crosses the region on Thursday.
Much cooler air will be here to end the week.
-Bob Turk
