BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old woman was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison on drug and drug distribution charges.
The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.
Porsche Anna Cruz, aka Bridget Annette Barnes, Anna de la Cruz and Ana Cruz, of Baltimore, and her son/co-defendant Chardon Angel Cruz, aka Webbie, 26, were sentenced July 19 to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine and powder cocaine.
Neighbors near the two defendants’ home in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard complained to Baltimore Police that the Cruzes sold drugs at the home.
Porsche Cruz admitted that from May through June 2018, she conspired with others to distribute 270 grams of fentanyl- enough to kill 13,500 people- and more than one kilogram of cocaine in Baltimore.
Chardon helped his mother distribute the narcotics and collect money from the sales.
Police searched the Cruzes’ home on May 25 and June 12, 2018 and found a loaded shotgun, a loaded pistol, three rifles, another shotgun, a box of 12 gauge shotgun shells and other loose ammunition.
They also recovered a total of 52 plastic twist bags with 2.16 grams of cocaine and 243 gel caps with 23.49 grams of fentanyl in the home.
