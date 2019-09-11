Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Officers are investigating a fatal collision from Tuesday night in Frederick.
At around 5:40 p.m., officers and fire rescue personnel responded to the area of Dogwood Drive and Stratford Way for a report of a collision between a passenger car and a moped.
The driver of the moped, Vernon Jackson Jr., 53, of Frederick, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the car, a 78-year-old man, was not injured, police said.
The collision is currently under investigation, if anyone witnessed the collision or has video of the incident, please contact Cpl. Simon Temple 240-674-7202 or Officer Andrew Coady 240-549-4542.
