Remembering 9/1118 Years Later, America Vows To Never Forget
Filed Under:fatal collision, Frederick, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Officers are investigating a fatal collision from Tuesday night in Frederick.

At around 5:40 p.m., officers and fire rescue personnel responded to the area of Dogwood Drive and Stratford Way for a report of a collision between a passenger car and a moped.

The driver of the moped, Vernon Jackson Jr., 53, of Frederick, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 78-year-old man, was not injured, police said.

The collision is currently under investigation, if anyone witnessed the collision or has video of the incident, please contact Cpl. Simon Temple 240-674-7202 or Officer Andrew Coady 240-549-4542.

Comments