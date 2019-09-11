Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore building was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a report of a suspicious package.
The building at 25 South Charles Street was evacuated at 2:15 p.m.
By the time police got there, building management had evacuated the building. The threat was unfounded.
This comes a day before President Donald Trump is set to visit the city and also after several suspicious package and vehicle scares in the Baltimore area since Monday.
Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ campaign headquarters are located on South Charles Street as well. At this time, WJZ cannot confirm if it’s in the same building.
Correction: Though Google lists M&T Building as 25 South Charles Street, the building has since moved. We have corrected our story.
