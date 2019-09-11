BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Eight Baltimore County schools without air conditioning will cancel classes Thursday due to heat, the school district said Wednesday evening.
Due to impending excessive heat, BCPS will close all 8 non air-conditioned facilities Thursday, September 12, 2019. The list of non-air conditioned schools can be found on the BCPS website.
— Mychael Dickerson (@DMDBCPS) September 11, 2019
The affected schools are:
- Bedford Elementary School
- Berkshire Elementary School
- Colgate Elementary School
- Watershed Public Charter School
- Dulaney High School
- Lansdowne High School
- Campfield Early Learning Center
- Catonsville Center For Alternative Studies
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski used the closures to call on the state to increase funding for schools to add air conditioning.
“The need to close non-air-conditioned schools because of extreme heat is a strong reminder that not all of our students have adequate learning environments,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.
Our children need safe, modern school facilities to learn and grow. The need to close non air-conditioned schools because of extreme heat is a strong reminder that not all of our students have adequate learning environments. https://t.co/lctECSMNkT pic.twitter.com/Xsku5QTSmM
— County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) September 11, 2019
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.