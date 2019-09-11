Remembering 9/1118 Years Later, America Vows To Never Forget
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Eight Baltimore County schools without air conditioning will cancel classes Thursday due to heat, the school district said Wednesday evening.

The affected schools are:

  • Bedford Elementary School
  • Berkshire Elementary School
  • Colgate Elementary School
  • Watershed Public Charter School
  • Dulaney High School
  • Lansdowne High School
  • Campfield Early Learning Center
  • Catonsville Center For Alternative Studies

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski used the closures to call on the state to increase funding for schools to add air conditioning.

“The need to close non-air-conditioned schools because of extreme heat is a strong reminder that not all of our students have adequate learning environments,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

