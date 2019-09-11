BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City schools without air conditioning will dismiss three hours early Thursday due to heat.
Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s with heat index values approaching the mid-90s.
ALERT: Due to the forecast for high temperatures, schools without AC will dismiss 3 hours early on Thursday, Sept 12. This applies ONLY to schools without AC. For a list of schools without AC, please visit https://t.co/YIVYtaHpVx
— Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 12, 2019
The early dismissal applies only to schools without air condition, the district said.
Nearly 50 district-owned schools are included, as well as a number of other schools in non-district-owned buildings.
The full list includes:
- Angela Y. Davis Leadership Academy
- Augusta Fells Savage Institute: in design
- Baltimore City College
- Baltimore Design School
- Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
- Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School
- Belmont Elementary School
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West
- Booker T. Washington Middle School
- Calverton Elementary/Middle School
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School
- Edgecombe Circle Elementary School
- Edgewood Elementary School
- Edmondson-Westside High School
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Frederick Douglass High School
- Furley Elementary School
- George Washington Elementary School
- Graceland Park/O’Donnell Heights Elementary Middle School
- Guilford Elementary/Middle School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
- Hilton Elementary School
- The Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School
- Holabird Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Matthew A. Henson Elementary School
- Mount Royal Elementary/Middle School
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy: in design
- Northwood Elementary School
- Patterson High School
- Renaissance Academy
- Robert W. Coleman Elementary School
- Southwest Baltimore Charter School: in design
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy
- Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
- Western High School
- William S. Baer School: in design
- Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School: in design
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- Baltimore International Academy West
- Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
- Empowerment Academy
- Midtown Academy
- The Mount Washington School
- Youth Opportunity
Meanwhile, eight Baltimore County schools without air conditioning will cancel classes Thursday due to heat, the school district said Wednesday evening.
Due to impending excessive heat, BCPS will close all 8 non air-conditioned facilities Thursday, September 12, 2019. The list of non-air conditioned schools can be found on the BCPS website.
— Mychael Dickerson (@DMDBCPS) September 11, 2019
The affected schools are:
- Bedford Elementary School
- Berkshire Elementary School
- Colgate Elementary School
- Watershed Public Charter School
- Dulaney High School
- Lansdowne High School
- Campfield Early Learning Center
- Catonsville Center For Alternative Studies
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski used the closures to call on the state to increase funding for schools to add air conditioning.
“The need to close non-air-conditioned schools because of extreme heat is a strong reminder that not all of our students have adequate learning environments,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.
Our children need safe, modern school facilities to learn and grow. The need to close non air-conditioned schools because of extreme heat is a strong reminder that not all of our students have adequate learning environments. https://t.co/lctECSMNkT pic.twitter.com/Xsku5QTSmM
— County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) September 11, 2019
