



The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra won’t play Saturday at the Meyerhoff for what would have been their season-opening concert after rejecting both contract offers.

Meyerhoff said it has not been canceled, but musicians said they won’t play as of now.

The BSO will, however, play a 4 p.m. concert that day that was organized by the musicians at a local church.

BSO Musicians, Management Remain At Standstill As Season Set To Begin Saturday

The Meyerhoff concert was set to begin at 8 p.m.

Musicians here have been locked out of officially performing at the music venue since May.

BSO management wants to reduce the season from 52 weeks down to 40 weeks.

“While we’ve had a 52 week season for many years, we have not had 52 performance weeks,” said Peter Kjome, BSO president.

While BSO President Kjome said it offered musicians a 2.8 percent increase in base pay, they said a shortened season translates to a big cut.

The musicians have been protesting what they call a pay cut since the lockout began. They have played around the city to bring awareness to their situation.

