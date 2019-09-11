COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — If you live in the Baltimore area and have never experienced the bookstore and restaurant that DC folks love, you’ll be able to soon.
Howard County is welcoming the first Busboys & Poets in the Baltimore region to the Merriweather District in downtown Columbia.
The new 10,700 square foot, two-story location will bring the Washington, DC-based restaurant, bookstore and event space into the neighborhood.
The chain currently has seven locations across the Washington Metropolitan area and is considered a hub for artists and activists.
“Howard County will be the perfect home for the flagship Busboys & Poets, as we continue to create a vibrant, fun, and walkable hub for culture in Downtown Columbia,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “Busboys & Poets is beloved across the DC-metro area for good food, wonderful books, and exciting arts events. We are thrilled to welcome them to our new Merriweather District, where they will join some of the nation’s best entertainment amenities, innovative businesses, and natural beauty. The future of the best city in America continues to grow brighter.”
The grand opening is scheduled for 2020.
