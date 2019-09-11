Remembering 9/1118 Years Later, America Vows To Never Forget
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To mark the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001, Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport held a moment of silence.

The moment was held throughout the airport terminal and at the security checkpoints Wednesday morning.

The BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department also held a ceremony at the firehouse to acknowledge and remember the day.

Credit: BWI Airport

BWI Airport said in the months following 9/11, the airport served as the primary test-site for new and improved aviation security procedures and protocols.

The first deployment of federal screening personnel- which became the TSA- was at BWI as well- the airport added.

