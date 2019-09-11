Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group calling itself the “Baltimore Welcoming Committee” is planning a protest during President Donald Trump’s visit to the city Thursday.
The group plans to protest at Columbus Park at Eastern Avenue and South President Street at 4 p.m.
“Let’s show the world that racist RAT Trump is NOT welcome in Baltimore! It’s time to rally against racism and white supremacy!” the group said on its Facebook page.
The president will speak at a retreat for Republican House members at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East.
The retreat runs from Thursday to Sunday.
Significant traffic delays are expected Thursday due to the presidential visit and an Orioles game. Officials are urging commuters to use public transportation or travel outside of peak hours.
