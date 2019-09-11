Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police arrested 21-year-old Dedric Owens for an alleged violent assault at a Silver Spring Marshalls last week.
Officials said Owens is charged with theft and second-degree-assault after he stole items from the Marshalls inside the Ellsworth Place mall Thursday.
Owens was confronted by an employee as he was leaving the store when police said he took out a knife and stabbed the employee.
Owens was arrested when he was seen trying to escape on a bus nearby.
He is being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit.
