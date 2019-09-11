



First responders from around Maryland are honoring the victims of September 11, 2001 — including fellow first responders — 18 years after the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Flight 93 took the lives of 2,977 people.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In Parkville, Baltimore County firefighters held a ceremony Wednesday morning by ringing bells in honor of the victims.

9/11 remembrance ceremony in Baltimore County beginning now #WJZ pic.twitter.com/th5mfUFl9b — Kimberly Eiten (@KimberlyEiten) September 11, 2019

At Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport, a moment of silence was observed throughout the airport and the security checkpoints.

The BWI Fire Department also held a ceremony Wednesday morning to remember this solemn day.

In Harford County, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler and the sheriff’s deputies joined county officials for a moment of silence.

Earlier this morning, we joined County Executive Barry Glassman in a moment of silence, remembering those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. 18 years later, we continue to feel the pain of their loss, and we will #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/n3BbZPZBuj — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 11, 2019

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held a moment of silence on the White House lawn Wednesday at 8:46 a.m. the time the South Tower was first struck by a plane.

Trump later attended a ceremony for victims families and federal employees at the Pentagon where he spoke to the crowd.

The moment of silence is traditionally observed at 9:37 a.m. — the exact time when a plane crashed into the Defense Department’s headquarters on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 184 people. But this year’s ceremony ran late, and the anniversary was observed at 9:47 a.m.

The commander in chief told families that “this is your anniversary of personal and permanent loss” and he said that their “loved ones will never ever be forgotten.”

When he arrived at the Pentagon, he was greeted by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. The president placed a wreath of red, white and blue flowers at the memorial site.

https://twitter.com/HellgrenWJZ/status/1171639887105331201