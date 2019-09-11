Comments
MARYLAND (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will stock trout in various lakes, streams and rivers around Maryland in early October.
Maryland DNR said trout stocking is limited during the fall due to water temperature and weather fluxations as some streams have seasonal restrictions and regulations.
A majority of the stocking comes from the Albert Powell Hatchery in Hagerstown where trout eggs are hatched and maintained by staff.
Those angling can sign up for daily stocking updates here or can call: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources – 800-688-3467
For closure dates and area restrictions, click here.
