Remembering 9/1118 Years Later, America Vows To Never Forget
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Albert Powell Hatchery, Anglers, Hagerstown, Local TV, Maryland Department of Natural Resource, Maryland News, Talkers, Trout


MARYLAND (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will stock trout in various lakes, streams and rivers around Maryland in early October.

Maryland DNR said trout stocking is limited during the fall due to water temperature and weather fluxations as some streams have seasonal restrictions and regulations.

A majority of the stocking comes from the Albert Powell Hatchery in Hagerstown where trout eggs are hatched and maintained by staff.

Fall Trout Stocking
(Photo Credit: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Those angling can sign up for daily stocking updates here or can call: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources – 800-688-3467

For closure dates and area restrictions, click here.

Comments