



Baltimore County Police believe there could be “foul play” involved in the disappearance of 50-year-old Charla Melvin.

Detectives were canvassing her Windsor Mill neighborhood Wednesday for information about the missing woman.

Melvin was last seen Saturday, Sept. 7 in the 3700 block of Twin Lakes Court in Windsor Mills at 9:50 a.m. She’s 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, police said. She has a tattoo of a rose on her body.

Police said was driving a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland tags 3CR7429.

Her vehicle was last sighted in West Baltimore.

Police said her family and friends are concerned about Melvin’s whereabouts because it’s unlikely for her to be missing like this.

“We don’t know where she is, we’ve made every attempt to locate her,” a Baltimore County detective said at a press conference Wednesday.

Police have their regional auto theft task force, carjacking team and aviation units looking out for Melvin and her vehicle.

Melvin does have some minor health issues, so police said they want to make sure she’s OK.

“We never thought we would be here,” Dena Fisher, Melvin’s cousin, said. “Charla.. is an amazing woman, she’s a mother, she’s a grandmother of 4, she has a lot of loved ones who appreciate and love her very much.”

Marquitta Rose, Melvin’s daughter asked that the public share social media posts about her mother to help get the word out.

“Please if it comes across your feed… just share it, tweet it, click it,” Rose said. ‘Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone with information on Melvin’s whereabouts should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.