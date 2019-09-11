



— Prince George’s County Police are investigating some of their most wanted suspects and have released photos of them in the hopes that the public can identify them.

The suspect shown above is wanted for cases involving breaking into cars, sheds, and stealing items.

Officials said he’s linked to at least 10 cases between May and September of this year in the Landover Jills and Riverdale area.

If anyone has information on this subject, please call: Prince George’s County Police – 301-699-2601

The suspect shown above is wanted for trespassing on Ray Leonard Road in Landover, MD.

Officials said this happened during August 31 and September 4. If anyone has information on this case, please call: Prince George’s County Police – 301-772-4911

The suspects shown above are wanted for a burglary committed at a store on Martin Luther King Junior Highway in Bowie.

Officials said the suspects smashed the store window to get inside when they then attempted to break into an ATM but failed.

Other items in the store were reported stolen. If anyone has information on this case, please call: Prince George’s County Police Department – 301-390-2160

The suspects shown above are wanted for committing a theft at a cell phone store in Mitchellville.

Officials said the theft took place at a store on Central Avenue, September 5.

If anyone has information on this case, please call: Prince George’s County Police Department – 301-390-2160

The suspect shown above is wanted for multiple thefts from vehicles in the northern region of Prince George’s County.

Officials said he was observed checking car doors on Graystone Lane in Laurel on August 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call: Prince George’s County Police Department – 301-699-2601

The suspect shown above is wanted for a residential breaking and entering.

Officials said this occurred on Loureiro Lane in Oxon Hill on July 6.

If anyone has information that can help identify the suspect, please call: Prince George’s County Police Department – 301-749-5064

The suspect shown above is wanted for stealing a bike in Riverdale.

Officials said the theft of a white mountain bike with red writing down the side was stolen on September 2 before 3:00 a.m.

If anyone has information on the suspect, you are advised to call: Prince George’s County Police Department – 301-699-2601.

The suspect is wanted for taking a package from a home in Capitol Heights.

Officials said he was last seen in an SUV on September 6, the day the crime was committed.

If anyone has seen this SUV or has information on the suspect, please call: Prince George’s Police Department – 301-772-4911

A link to the full report can be found here.