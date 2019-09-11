PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult after firing a handgun into the ground of a basketball court and possessing marijuana, as well as other drug and firearm charges.

Officers responded to the 8100 Tower Bridge Drive in Pasadena at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday for a report of shots fired in the area.

The caller reported that 10 minutes earlier he had heard a gunshot.

Thinking it was fireworks, he went to the basketball court in the park, where several juveniles told him an unknown male had pointed a handgun at the ground in the basketball court and fired one shot into the ground.

He then fled the scene, witnesses said.

The juveniles left the scene before police arrived. But through investigation, police were able to identify a suspect and several victims and witnesses.

A detective canvassed the Mountain Road corridor on Monday when he saw the suspect vehicle and two people in the car stopped at Mountain Road and Edwin Raynor Blvd.

The two were detained and after searching the vehicle officers found 28 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun.

The suspect is identified as Emiliano Rene Alonso, 17, of Severn.

He was arrested and charged as an adult with the following:

Charges: