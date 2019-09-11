WHITE MARSH, MD. (WJZ) — The man arrested during an investigation into a van filled with diesel fuel at Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway has been identified as Tyrone Gerard Uyaha Strickland.
Credit: Baltimore County Police
Strickland, 30, of the 400 block of Patuxent Court in La Plata, Md, was arrested after the officer stopped the van as it attempted to leave the Royal Farms store and the driver wasn’t able to give a driver’s license or registration card for the vehicle.
The Maryland Vehicle Administration check revealed his license was revoked in 2016.
He was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license and issued other relevant traffic citations. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on $5,000 bond pending a bail review hearing.
He was additionally charged with five felony charges involving the misuse of the Royal Farms gift cards.
His bail review hearing is scheduled for later Wednesday.
