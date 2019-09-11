Comments
CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Roads in Catonsville were shut down for about two hours Wednesday morning after Baltimore County police got a call about a suspicious package that was pipe-shaped, officials confirmed.
Police were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m., police said.
An “unfamiliar package” had been “awkwardly placed,” outside a mailbox outside of a building in the unit block of Newburg Avenue that has a few businesses inside.
Police cleared the scene a little before 10 a.m.
The building was evacuated and Newburg Avenue was closed off at Frederick Road and Magruder Avenue to foot and vehicle traffic.
County police called in the Hazardous Devices Team, which determined the package was not dangerous.
It turned out to be a poster, police said.
