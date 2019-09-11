Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After an incredible performance in the Baltimore Ravens season-opener last Sunday- Lamar Jackson is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
His reaction?
“That’s pretty dope,” He said at a press conference Wednesday. “I owe that all to my team,”
"That's pretty dope."@Lj_era8 on winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/CzmPYl2xE2
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2019
“Not bad for a running back,” He had said this week after the record-setting game.
Jackson said he was pumped to get in front of a home crowd, and he was ready to come back and play even right after the Dolphins game.
“I can’t wait. I hope it’s packed out,” Jackson added.
