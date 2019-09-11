Remembering 9/1118 Years Later, America Vows To Never Forget
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After an incredible performance in the Baltimore Ravens season-opener last Sunday- Lamar Jackson is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

His reaction?

“That’s pretty dope,” He said at a press conference Wednesday. “I owe that all to my team,”

“Not bad for a running back,” He had said this week after the record-setting game.

Jackson said he was pumped to get in front of a home crowd, and he was ready to come back and play even right after the Dolphins game.

“I can’t wait. I hope it’s packed out,” Jackson added.

