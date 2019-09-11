BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Did you think we could possibly get mid-July near-record heat here on Sept. 11? Well think again my friends.
At BWI Marshall, for one minute, the temperature on that tarmac hit a sizzling 98 degrees, just two degrees shy of the record set back in 1983!
Wednesday night, some scattered showers were found in a few spots and Thursday, as a cold front moves our way, we are likely to see more erupt!
Another hot day is on tap Thursday, followed by a major cool down on Friday — from the low 90s’ to the low 70’s is what a strong breeze off the Atlantic will do to temperatures!
A shower or storm is likely again on a warmer Saturday, followed by a sunny and somewhat less humid Sunday for the Ravens game. Look for temperatures on Sunday between 82 and 86 degrees.
Go Ravens!
-Bob Turk
