BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This day started out with a relatively calmish forecast for us today. There was, at 4:30 A.M., only a mention of a thunderstorm later on. The forecast high was 94°. By 5:54 A.M. the computer changed the outlook to include thunderstorms and dropped the temp to 93°. Also note the Storm Prediction Center has us in a “marginal risk” for gusty conditions later too. To me none of this was unexpected. It is going to be hot and humid today with temps 15° above normal. We get that kind of instability in the Spring, and Summer, and you get cause and effect.
Today is 9-11. Tough not to remember how clear the East Coast was 18 years ago, or how comfortable the temps were. I have often wondered if the weather were overcast with rain what would have been…But they were not. We will all see those images today and that blue sky. History.
MB!
You must log in to post a comment.