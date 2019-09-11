BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This day started out with a relatively calmish forecast for us today. There was, at 4:30 A.M., only a mention of a thunderstorm later on. The forecast high was 94°. By 5:54 A.M. the computer changed the outlook to include thunderstorms and dropped the temp to 93°. Also note the Storm Prediction Center has us in a “marginal risk” for gusty conditions later too. To me none of this was unexpected. It is going to be hot and humid today with temps 15° above normal. We get that kind of instability in the Spring, and Summer, and you get cause and effect.

Today is 9-11. Tough not to remember how clear the East Coast was 18 years ago, or how comfortable the temps were. I have often wondered if the weather were overcast with rain what would have been…But they were not. We will all see those images today and that blue sky. History.

MB!