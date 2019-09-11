BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and another critically injured in two separate shootings in Baltimore Wednesday evening, police said.
The first shooting happened in the 500 block of Druid Hill Avenue just after 7 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the head and body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and is in surgery Wednesday night, police said.
Around 9:35 p.m., police were called to the 5600 block of Northwood Drive at East Belvedere Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.
Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings; anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.