BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2019 NFL Regular Season is officially underway!
For the Ravens, it was a memorable and historic first performance in Miami against the Dolphins.
Here is a closer look at some numbers from the month of September over the years.
17-2
The Ravens are 17-2 at home in the month of September under Head Coach John Harbaugh since 2008. The record ties Seattle for the NFL’s best such mark. The team will return to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday to take on the Arizona Cardinals.
26-12
The Ravens are 26-12 under Harbaugh in the month of September. This is the third best ranking in the NFL behind the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, respectively.
.739
The Ravens’ winning percentage is .739 (65-23) under Harbaugh. This winning percentage ties the Green Bay Packers for the league’s second-best mark. New England is first at .865.
