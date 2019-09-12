Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All Baltimore Recreation Centers will open an hour early at 12 p.m. to accommodate students affected by school closings due to the heat.
The schools without AC are dismissing three hours early Thursday. Temperatures are expected to go up into the 90s.
Nearly 50 district-owned schools are included, as well as a number of other schools in non-district-owned buildings.
The full list includes:
- Angela Y. Davis Leadership Academy
- Augusta Fells Savage Institute: in design
- Baltimore City College
- Baltimore Design School
- Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
- Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School
- Belmont Elementary School
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West
- Booker T. Washington Middle School
- Calverton Elementary/Middle School
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School
- Edgecombe Circle Elementary School
- Edgewood Elementary School
- Edmondson-Westside High School
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Frederick Douglass High School
- Furley Elementary School
- George Washington Elementary School
- Graceland Park/O’Donnell Heights Elementary Middle School
- Guilford Elementary/Middle School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
- Hilton Elementary School
- The Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School
- Holabird Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Matthew A. Henson Elementary School
- Mount Royal Elementary/Middle School
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy: in design
- Northwood Elementary School
- Patterson High School
- Renaissance Academy
- Robert W. Coleman Elementary School
- Southwest Baltimore Charter School: in design
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy
- Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
- Western High School
- William S. Baer School: in design
- Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School: in design
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- Baltimore International Academy West
- Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
- Empowerment Academy
- Midtown Academy
- The Mount Washington School
- Youth Opportunity
