LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Southbound Interstate 95 is closed near Laurel Thursday afternoon as officials investigate a fatal crash resulting from a police chase.
Howard County Police said officers were called to the 9100 block of All Saints Road around 2:17 p.m. for a report of drug activity in a vehicle.
When officers arrived, the driver reportedly sped off, getting onto northbound Interstate 95 at Route 216. The driver then tried to make an illegal U-turn onto southbound I-95, lost control and was hit by a tractor-trailer.
The driver and a passenger were taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition. The driver later died at the hospital, police said.
Crashes SB I-95 at RT-32 and NB I-95 at MD-216 #WJZ pic.twitter.com/y1Vcvl9Aa0
— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) September 12, 2019
The tractor-trailer driver and the driver of a third vehicle that was run off the road by the chase were both taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
