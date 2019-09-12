Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University has been named the 12th-best university in the world by the Times Higher Education.
The rankings, which came out Wednesday, include nearly 1,400 universities in 92 countries.
Hopkins got high marks across a number of categories, including teaching, research and international outlook.
Topping the list for the fourth consecutive year was the University of Oxford, followed by the California Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institue of Technology.
The University of Maryland, College Park came in at number 91 on the list.
