BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pop singer Katy Perry was spotted in Baltimore Thursday — getting a meal and shopping at a Petco in Canton.
Cindy Wolf, the chef at Charleston, posted a photo of her with Perry Wednesday night on Instagram.
“The amazing @katyperry had dinner with us tonight – what a bright spirit and beautiful person she is !!! We were honored to cook for you!!!” Wolfe posted.
Perry was then spotted at the Canton Petco, according to a resident who posted to neighborhood Facebook group.
She may be in town as she was in West Chester, Pa. promoting her shoe line at QVC.
No word on whether Perry will remain in town Thursday night or if she’s headed out.
