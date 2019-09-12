BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore broke an 88-year-old heat record Thursday. The high is expected to be 98 degrees.
As of 3 p.m., BWI reported Baltimore’s high as 97. Meteorologist Meg McNamara said we could still climb a degree or two before tonight!
We have broken the record today at BWI and we may climb by another degree or two. The record was 96° set back in 1931! Temperatures on Friday will be about 20° cooler! See you on #WJZ at 4, 5, 6 and 7 with the deets! #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/HSKGIUjl1J
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 12, 2019
In 1931, Baltimore reached a record temperature of 96 degrees on Sept. 12.
On Wednesday, Baltimore was just two degrees shy of the record of 100 degrees on Sept. 11, 1983.
Yikes! Record high for today is 96° but we'll likely cruise past that to 98°! A cold front moves through tonight and that means a huge drop in temps to wrap up the work week! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/lAkS5P6gXr
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 12, 2019
Severe weather is expected Thursday evening.
There a risk for severe storms later on today. The timing for our area seems to be late afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds are the main threat. #MDWX #Baltimore #WJZ pic.twitter.com/BkJ9npxJhS
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 12, 2019
A cold front is expected to move in Thursday night, dropping the temps to 70 degrees Friday.
