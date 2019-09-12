  • WJZ 13On Air

By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore broke an 88-year-old heat record Thursday. The high is expected to be 98 degrees.

As of 3 p.m., BWI reported Baltimore’s high as 97. Meteorologist Meg McNamara said we could still climb a degree or two before tonight!

In 1931, Baltimore reached a record temperature of 96 degrees on Sept. 12.

On Wednesday, Baltimore was just two degrees shy of the record of 100 degrees on Sept. 11, 1983.

Severe weather is expected Thursday evening.

A cold front is expected to move in Thursday night, dropping the temps to 70 degrees Friday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

