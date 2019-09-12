  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, DC, DC news, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Severe Thunderstorms, Severe Weather, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strong to severe storms are possible for much of Maryland Thursday afternoon and evening.

A slight risk of severe weather extends from Taneytown to Washington, D.C. and points to the east, including Baltimore and the Eastern Shore.

Points to the west, including Frederick and Hagerstown, are under a marginal risk of severe storms.

The main threat from the storms will be damaging winds.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments