BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Strong to severe storms are possible for much of Maryland Thursday afternoon and evening.
A slight risk of severe weather extends from Taneytown to Washington, D.C. and points to the east, including Baltimore and the Eastern Shore.
Points to the west, including Frederick and Hagerstown, are under a marginal risk of severe storms.
There a risk for severe storms later on today. The timing for our area seems to be late afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds are the main threat. #MDWX #Baltimore #WJZ pic.twitter.com/BkJ9npxJhS
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 12, 2019
The main threat from the storms will be damaging winds.
