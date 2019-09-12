BREAKINGSmall Plane Crashes On Bowie, Maryland Highway
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A small plane crashed on Route 50 in Bowie, Maryland Thursday morning after the pilot allegedly misjudged the landing. Prince George’s County Fire spokesman Mark Brady tweeted the aircraft went down near Freeway Airport.

Fire officials said the plane hit a car as it crashed in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near Church Road. Four people were injured, but the two people on the plane refused treatment.

EMS is transporting the two people who were in the silver sedan to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Maryland State Police tweeted that troopers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the crash at Route 50 and Church Road. Investigators believe the plane’s operator was attempting to land at Freeway Airport nearby and misjudged the landing.

Traffic is passing in the right lanes, but there’s a slowdown with the police response and as motorists look on. Expect traffic delays on both sides of Route 50 as there are partial lane closures in both directions at the scene of the crash.

Chopper is over the scene in Bowie.

The exact cause of the crash has yet to be officially determined.

