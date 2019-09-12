BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A small plane crashed on Route 50 in Bowie, Maryland Thursday morning after the pilot allegedly misjudged the landing. Prince George’s County Fire spokesman Mark Brady tweeted the aircraft went down near Freeway Airport.

Fire officials said the plane hit a car as it crashed in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near Church Road. Four people were injured, but the two people on the plane refused treatment.

EMS is transporting the two people who were in the silver sedan to an area hospital with minor injuries.

#pgfd Units on scene of plane crash EB Rt 50 at Freestate Airport. 4 individuals currently being evaluated for injuries. pic.twitter.com/pEwa6ewDVn — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) September 12, 2019

Maryland State Police tweeted that troopers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the crash at Route 50 and Church Road. Investigators believe the plane’s operator was attempting to land at Freeway Airport nearby and misjudged the landing.

The plane struck at least 1 vehicle on the EB lanes. — MD State Police (@MDSP) September 12, 2019

Traffic is passing in the right lanes, but there’s a slowdown with the police response and as motorists look on. Expect traffic delays on both sides of Route 50 as there are partial lane closures in both directions at the scene of the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: @PGPDNews, is assisting @PGFireNews1 and @MSP on Route 50 at church Rd. with a traffic related incident that is affecting East bound and West bound traffic. Please use caution and stay alert when passing emergency personnel. pic.twitter.com/0U9kjNTZ20 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 12, 2019

Chopper is over the scene in Bowie.

The exact cause of the crash has yet to be officially determined.