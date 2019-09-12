



President Donald Trump was in Baltimore on Thursday to speak at a Republicans’ retreat being held Thursday through Sunday at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East.

President Trump briefly addressed Baltimore in his speech.

“We’re going to fight for the future of cities like Baltimore, that have been destroyed by decades of failed and corrupt rule,” Trump said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SOUNDBITE

Related Coverage

President Trump’s visit to Baltimore comes less than two months after he bashed the city in a feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings. Trump called Cummings’ district dangerous and filthy. He also said it was a disgusting rat and rodent-infested mess.

Lawmakers are eager to win back the majority and strategize about a second term for the President.

President Trump credited Republicans with improving healthcare for veterans, combatting the opioid crisis and doubling down on illegal immigration. During his speech, President Trump also made mention of Montgomery County.

“In July, Montgomery County, Maryland, declared itself a sanctuary city for criminal aliens, forcing local jails to release these dangerous inmates, instead of safely handing them over to ICE,” Trump said. “Just hand them over to ICE. ICE will take care of the rest.”

Security was tight and many streets were inaccessible ahead of the President’s visit. His motorcade drove through downtown Baltimore- met with booing and cursing from protesters, as well as a giant inflatable rat.

“I’ve been here about 12 to 13 years, we’ve never seen as many rats as we’ll see this afternoon,” Mike Bender, a protester, said.

Several supporters of President Trump were also out ahead of his arrival.

“I think his brutal honesty will help wake some people up,” Connor Silvestri, a Trump supporter, said.

This was President Trump’s first trip to Charm City as a sitting president.