Comments
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with driving while impaired and other charges following an incident in July.
Deputy First Class Maria E. Mejia-Paz was arrested on July 20 around 11:45 at the intersection of Crain Highway (Rt. 301) and Annapolis Road (Route 450) after she was involved in a collision.
She was placed on emergency suspension on July 21.
The sheriff’s internal affairs department charged Mejia-Paz was driving while impaired by alcohol, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, failure to stop at a steady red traffic signal, reckless driving and negligent driving.
The sheriff’s office will suspend its investigation until Mejia-Paz’s criminal case ends.
You must log in to post a comment.