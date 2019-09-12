BREAKINGSmall Plane Crashes On Bowie, Maryland Highway
Filed Under:Baltimore News, DUI, DWI, Local TV, Prince George's County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's Deputy arrested, Talkers

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with driving while impaired and other charges following an incident in July.

Deputy First Class Maria E. Mejia-Paz was arrested on July 20 around 11:45 at the intersection of Crain Highway (Rt. 301) and Annapolis Road (Route 450) after she was involved in a collision.

She was placed on emergency suspension on July 21.

The sheriff’s internal affairs department charged Mejia-Paz was driving while impaired by alcohol, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, failure to stop at a steady red traffic signal, reckless driving and negligent driving.

The sheriff’s office will suspend its investigation until Mejia-Paz’s criminal case ends.

Comments