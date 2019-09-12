BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you walk onto President Street ahead of President Trump’s arrival Thursday, look out for a giant rat sitting on the street.
But don’t worry, it won’t bite.
The president is expected to speak at a Republicans’ retreat being held Thursday to Sunday at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East, and protestors are there too- with props.
A giant blown up rat with a Trump-like head is stationed off of Presidents Street, with a sticker attached to the base that says “Fight Fascism, Stop Trump,”
Donned in a suit, red tie and some lipstick to match, the rat looks like it means business.
Blown up earlier Thursday afternoon, the Trump-like balloon is towering over the street claws up, and holding a little cell phone in its paws.
And on President Street, a new sign has been added to rename S. President Street to President Barack Obama Avenue, rechristened by Claude Taylor.
There are multiple protests scheduled throughout the day leading up to President Trump’s arrival, including one from the “Baltimore Welcoming Committee” who plan to protest at Columbus Park at Eastern Avenue and South President Street at 4 p.m.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Group Planning Protest During Trump’s Visit To Baltimore
- President Trump Is Coming To Baltimore, Weeks After Twitter Insults. Here’s What You Need To Know
It is the president’s first trip to Charm City as a sitting president.
He recently put Baltimore on blast, attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings, whose seventh district includes Baltimore.
People of Baltimore can’t handle the truth. They revert to child like behavior with balloon . Naming a street after Obama???? Really! Name an alley instead on the Westside somewhere after the useless load. TRUMP 2020
You must log in to post a comment.