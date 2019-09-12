  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in the burglary of a popular sandwich and ice cream joint in Towson.

A burglar reportedly broke into Uncle Wiggly’s and tried to steal cash from a register but was disappointed to find it empty, police said.

Refusing to walk away empty-handed, he helped himself to a snack and a drink, stole some personal property left by employees and fled through the back door.

Credit: Baltimore County Police

If anyone has information on this crime or recognize this burglar, police ask you call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous. Callers may also be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

