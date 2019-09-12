  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Chris Van Hollen, Commerce Department, Donald Trump, Hurricane Dorian, Local TV, National Weather Service, NOAA, president donald trump, President Trump, sharpiegate, Talkers, Wilbur Ross


WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen Thursday called on Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to resign in the wake of a controversy involving a supposedly hand-altered map that changed an official forecast for Hurricane Dorian.

On Twitter, Van Hollen accused Ross, who oversees the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, as “putting politics above science and data.”

“We need a Commerce Secretary who will fulfill his oath, not one who sees his job as providing political cover for Trump whenever the White House orders. Ross must resign,” Van Hollen tweeted.

The controversy stems from a claim from President Trump on September 1 that Alabama could be hit by the then-Category 5 hurricane. The National Weather Service in Birmingham later tweeted the state would not be affected.

Speaking to reporters days later, the president held up a map of an earlier forecast that appeared to have been altered with a black marker to include Alabama in the hurricane’s path.

On Friday, an NOAA spokesperson released a statement backing up Trump’s assertion and refuting the local weather service’s tweet.

Ross has denied threatening to fire NOAA staff who contradicted the president, CBS News reported.

Comments