BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The public health crisis linking teens and vaping is getting worse.
The Maryland Health Department now says cases of vaping related illnesses have tripled in recent weeks.
The number of cases in the State of Maryland has now increased to 15. There are more than 450 cases nationwide.
Those 15 people developed a severe lung illness after using e-cigarettes.
Symptoms of the illness happen within months or even weeks after vaping.
Those symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, wheezing, and even coughing of blood.
“It’s very concerning, and I think it’s predated by the fact that there has been such a dramatic increase,” Mercy Lung Center Director Albert Polito said. “Wrongfully, I think people are thinking this is a safe alternative to smoking.”
Polito says the best way to avoid these illnesses is to stop vaping.
