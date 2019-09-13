



The 21-year-old man who was riding in the car that collided with a tractor-trailer and car while allegedly fleeing police on I-95 has died.

Howard County Police said Jonathan Asare Somuah of Silver Spring succumbed to his injuries at Shock Trauma. Somuah was in the front passenger seat when the 2004 Toyota Camry was struck by a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon. The 24-year-old driver of the Camry, Malik Emmanual Britton of Laurel, was allegedly fleeing police at the time of the crash.

Man Fleeing Police Crashes On I-95 Near Laurel, Dies

The fatal accident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-95 near Laurel.

Police said the incident began around 2:17 p.m. in the 9100 block of All Saints Road for a report of drug activity in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, the driver reportedly sped off, getting onto northbound Interstate 95 at Route 216. The driver then tried to make an illegal U-turn onto southbound I-95, lost control and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Britton and Somuah were taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition. They both died later at the hospital. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Police said they found large quantities of drugs and cash, and two digital scales.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Keith Hansen, 58, of Virginia, was taken to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries. A third vehicle, a Subaru Forester driven by Dorrel McLaren, 60, of Laurel, was run off the road after also being struck by the Toyota during the incident. McLaren was also taken to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries.\

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed until around 8:30 p.m.