MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was killed and another 36-year-old man was injured in a crash Thursday morning in Millersville.
Anne Arundel County Police responded to the crash on Veterans Highway at St. Anne Lane around 8 a.m.
Elias Matthew Larock was driving a 1996 Toyota Camry southbound on Veterans Highway when it went into the right shoulder to pass stopped vehicles, witnesses told police. When Larock tried to reenter traffic, he was struck by a Hyundai driven by 47-year-old Jason Slack of Centerville.
The Toyota crossed the center line and was struck by a Ford van driving by 36-year-old Robert Merriman of Crownsville.
Larock died at an area hospital. Merriman was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Slack was not injured.
Police say the preliminary cause of the crash appears to be an unsafe lane change by Larock.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
