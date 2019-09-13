Comments
PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — An elderly woman was killed in a crash in Perry Hall Thursday afternoon.
According to Baltimore County Police, a 61-year-old man driving a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu suffered a medical emergency while driving northbound on Belair Road near Silver Spring Road around 2:15 p.m. His car jumped the curb and struck a BGE pole.
Phyllis Ann Cloud, 90, of Perry Hall was riding in the front passenger seat. She was taken to an area hospital but later died.
The man driving suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
