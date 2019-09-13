Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools are hosting a back-to-school night at the Maryland Science Center to kick off the new school year.
Officials said more than 2,000 students with their parents will engage in interactive learning demonstrations, student performances, and the breakdown of this year’s lesson plan on September 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 601 Light Street.
Families get to enjoy special events and speak with staff and local partnering organizations that work in these schools.
For more information, click over to the city schools’ website.
