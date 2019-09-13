Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 3800 block of Echodale Avenue around 10:43 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting in northeast Baltimore.
There they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. They said the incident occurred near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Harford Road.
Investigators learned the man tried to flee the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
