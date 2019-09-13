  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Police, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Echodale Avenue around 10:43 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting in northeast Baltimore.

There they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. They said the incident occurred near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Harford Road.

Investigators learned the man tried to flee the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments